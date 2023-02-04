Azerbaijan continuing rapid reconstruction activities on liberated lands – Spanish traveler (VIDEO)

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, February 4. Azerbaijan is rapidly carrying out reconstruction activities in liberated Karabakh, a Spanish traveler told Trend.

"We have arrived in Karabakh this morning and have already managed to see how Azerbaijan has come to grips with the reconstruction of this region," he said.

He stressed that the full recovery of the region will obviously take years, but current results are very impressive.

"Everything in Karabakh seems to return to normal. I was shocked by the scale of destruction here. One can't believe that an act of vandalism of this magnitude was committed in the 21st century," the visitor added.

The sixth trip of an international delegation of tourists to the Azerbaijani liberated lands took place on February 4, 2023.

The delegation includes influential people represented in the tourist elite of 12 countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia.

During the three-day trip, travelers will familiarize themselves with reconstruction activities in liberated areas, with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region, as well as witness acts of Armenian vandalism committed during the occupation period.