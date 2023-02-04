Travelers observe mine explosion process in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, February 4. World-famous travelers who are now in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation have witnessed mine explosion process in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Trend reports from the scene.

On the territory of the Fuzuli district, not far from the place where the smart village is being built, the guests watched as one of the mines laid by the Armenian occupiers during the 30-year occupation exploded.

The mine clearance process carried out by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) is a very laborious process, since the mine maps provided by the Armenian side do not correspond to reality and only complicate the process. In the two years since the liberation of the lands from occupation, dozens of people have died and hundreds have been injured as a result of mine clearance.

Meanwhile, earlier today, international travelers visited the territory of Khojavand district, where they visited the historical heritage of Azerbaijan - the Azikh cave.

Following the Azikh cave, the guests went to the pearl of the Caucasus - the city of Shusha.

The travelers observed the peaceful protest of Azerbaijani NGOs on the Lachin-Khankendi road, visited the world-renowned Jidir Duzu, the executive power building, took pictures on the city's central square, where the busts of Azerbaijan's prominent cultural figures Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, subjected to Armenian vandalism, are located.

The visitors were told about the barbaric attitude of the Armenian occupants toward the monuments of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage. They also viewed other historical monuments subjected to Armenian aggression during the thirty-year occupation.

Today, the sixth trip of an international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation is taking place.

The delegation includes representatives of the tourist elite from 12 countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia.