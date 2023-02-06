Dutch traveler astonished by beauty of Azerbaijan

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, February 6. Dutch traveler Guido Ter Horst, who visited Azerbaijan during the sixth trip of the international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, told Trend he was astonished by Azerbaijan's beauty.

The traveler expressed his regret that Azerbaijan had to face the horrors of war.

"I am very upset because of what happened on here. People should live with each other in peace despite ethnic and religious differences, and regardless of their views," he added.

Ter Horst also expressed his satisfaction with the trip to Azerbaijan.

"It was a special experience, and I am thrilled to be in Azerbaijan," he said.

Along with Ter Horst, the delegation included tourists and travelers from 12 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, as well as Russia.

During the trip, the travelers also got acquainted with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, with the restoration work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region.