Azerbaijan fairly expects other countries to help it with landmine clearing - US tourist

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 6. The expectations of any country dealing with clearing landmines from vast areas for obtaining international assistance is fair, US tourist Christian Fleischer told Trend.

He also praised Azerbaijani Aghdam's recovery potential, despite the enormous scale of destruction in the city.

"Aghdam, like any place affected by the conflict, will be restored to its former glory," Fleischer added.

He also expressed confidence that Aghdam would become more prosperous than it was before the tragedy that befell him.

The sixth trip of an international delegation of tourists to the Azerbaijani liberated lands took place on February 4, 2023.

The delegation includes representatives of the tourist elite from 12 countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia.

During the three-day trip, travelers familiarized themselves with reconstruction activities in liberated areas, with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region, as well as witness acts of Armenian vandalism committed during the occupation period.