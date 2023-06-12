Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan transforming from regional centers to global ones - economist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Kazakhstan are transforming from regional centers to world centers thanks to the holding of international forums, economist Emin Garibli told Trend.

"Holding events of an international scale determines the transformation of countries from regional centers to global ones. I think that the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023) will play an important role in development of many industries in the region," he said.

Garibli stressed that due to the difficult situation in the world, in particular the military actions in Ukraine, the situation in the fields of transport and energy is changing significantly, and solutions to problems in these areas can be found within the framework of regular international meetings.

"The positions of the Turkic countries are strengthening and these international platforms will contribute to the further rapprochement of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Kazakhstan, as well as the resolution of issues in various fields," he pointed out.

Garibli noted that industrial and economic cooperation of these three countries is of no small importance, and at the moment, thanks to the holding of international forums, new opportunities are emerging that will lead to industrial cooperation and greater integration into the world economy.