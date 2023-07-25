Azerbaijan shares Egypt's commitment to achieving economic progress, peace and security - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Egypt and Azerbaijan have long-term friendly relations, Egyptian Ambassador Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamid said at an event dedicated to Egypt's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Our peoples are united by mutual love and similarity. Egypt was one of the countries that recognized Azerbaijan's independence in 1991. Last year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our governments," the ambassador stressed.

According to him, an important stage in the development of bilateral relations between the countries was the visit of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Baku at the beginning of the year.

"Azerbaijan shares our commitment to achieving economic progress, social stability, peace and security. We strongly support each other's efforts to achieve economic development and social progress," the ambassador said.

He also congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and praised its efforts to strengthen the Movement.

In conclusion, the ambassador expressed hope that relations between the countries will continue to develop and flourish.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 27, 1992. The Embassy of Egypt in Baku has been functioning since April 1993, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Cairo - since January 1994.