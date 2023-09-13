Azerbaijan to host next meeting of High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan will host a meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, this decision was made at the sixth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues held on September 11–13, 2023, in Ashgabat.

The meeting was attended by delegations from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia, who discussed topical issues on the Caspian Sea agenda, in particular draft agreements.

Meanwhile, following the results of the event, the delegations of the Caspian littoral states adopted a communiqué.

The previous fifth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues was held in Moscow in December last year.