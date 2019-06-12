Azerbaijani committee, IBM to start using blockchain technology in customs

12 June 2019 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee and IBM Corporation on June 13 will sign a memorandum on the start of using blockchain technologies in customs procedures, Safar Mehdiyev, the committee’s chairman, said.

He made the remarks at a press conference held as part of the IT/TI Conference and Exhibition of the World Customs Organization (WCO), which started June 12 in Baku, Trend reports.

Mehdiyev said that this year there are plans to start introducing these technologies in all types of cargo transportation. Application of these technologies will allow sending information about container shipments to the database, he noted.

“It will be possible to obtain the necessary information from the database online, without outside interference,” Mehdiyev stressed. “It will be useful for both entrepreneurs and customs authorities, as it will improve the quality of customs services provided.”

He said that Azerbaijan is also working on the preparation of agreements on bilateral cooperation on the use of blockchain technologies with various countries.

“In this direction, we are implementing a project with Ukraine with the support of Georgia and Moldova,” he added.

