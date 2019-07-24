Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

24 July 2019 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 24 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 5.5505 manats to 2,414.3570 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4025 manats to 27.9761 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 23.902 manats to 1,459.9600 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 4.913 manats to 2,587.6295 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 24, 2019

July 23, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,414.3570

2,408.8065

Silver

XAG

27.9761

27.5736

Platinum

XPT

1,459.9600

1,436.0580

Palladium

XPD

2,587.6295

2,582.7165

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 24)

