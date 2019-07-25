INNOLAND, AzerGold to attract startups to improve gold mining in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

25 July 2019 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

AzerGold, a company engaged in the extraction of precious metals in Azerbaijan, is expecting new decisions from startups to optimize processes in the mining industry and develop existing potential, as well as to improve human resource management and increase professional knowledge, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The company is expecting proposals for nearly all areas of its activity, ranging from geological surveys to the work of legal and financial departments.

To this end, AzerGold has signed an agreement with the “INNOLAND” Incubation and Acceleration Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN) under the President of Azerbaijan.

If the gold mining company finds these solutions useful, startups will get the opportunity to implement their ideas in production.

INNOLAND was created to encourage innovation and expand the startup movement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani company talks on expected rice production volumes
Economy 17:33
Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting dedicated to aircraft crash
Politics 17:24
Production of cars in Azerbaijan increases
Business 17:09
Finalists of 4th day of EYOF Baku 2019 track and field athletics competitions named
Society 17:03
Azerbaijan’s Agdash executive power opens tender for repair of asphalt concrete pavement
Tenders 17:02
EYOF Baku 2019: Struggle was difficult - Ukrainian gymnast
Society 16:52
Latest
EU asks court to force Spain, Bulgaria to tackle air pollution
Other News 17:33
Azerbaijani company talks on expected rice production volumes
Economy 17:33
Alternative energy source to be constructed in energy-deficient region of Kazakhstan
Economy 17:30
Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting dedicated to aircraft crash
Politics 17:24
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 17:13
Production of cars in Azerbaijan increases
Business 17:09
Uzbekistan boosts co-op with Israel in agrarian sector
Economy 17:07
Tesla set to lose over $5 billion in value after pushing profit timeline
Other News 17:07
Finalists of 4th day of EYOF Baku 2019 track and field athletics competitions named
Society 17:03