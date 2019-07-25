INNOLAND, AzerGold to attract startups to improve gold mining in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

AzerGold, a company engaged in the extraction of precious metals in Azerbaijan, is expecting new decisions from startups to optimize processes in the mining industry and develop existing potential, as well as to improve human resource management and increase professional knowledge, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The company is expecting proposals for nearly all areas of its activity, ranging from geological surveys to the work of legal and financial departments.

To this end, AzerGold has signed an agreement with the “INNOLAND” Incubation and Acceleration Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN) under the President of Azerbaijan.

If the gold mining company finds these solutions useful, startups will get the opportunity to implement their ideas in production.

INNOLAND was created to encourage innovation and expand the startup movement.

