Central Bank: Surplus exceeds $1B in Azerbaijani domestic foreign exchange market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Today, along with the sterilization of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the surplus exceeds $1 billion in the domestic foreign exchange market, which ensures the stability of the manat rate, Chairman of the CBA Elman Rustamov said, Trend reports on Aug. 1.

Rustamov made the remarks in Baku at the meeting related to the socio-economic sphere and chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Despite the stability of the manat, the CBA monitors external competitiveness with partner countries,” he noted.

Rustamov added that the rate of manat decreased by 1.2 percent within six months.

