Threat of coronavirus does not affect price of gold in Azerbaijan

Economy 25 February 2020 10:31 (UTC+04:00)
Threat of coronavirus does not affect price of gold in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:

According to forecasts and researches of international financial institutions, prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan remain stable amid rising prices in the world associated with the threat of coronavirus, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said at a company’s press conference on the results of 2019, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov added that the prices of gold and other precious metals on the world markets are actively changing. In many ways, these changes are associated with the coronavirus, which is widespread in China, since most investors purchase and stock up precious metals.

Nevertheless, according to researches by international organizations, prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan are quite stable.

Ibrahimov also noted that the company's goals for 2020 are to increase the volume of the sale to 55,200 ounces of gold and 103,700 ounces of silver.

AzerGold CJSC, which began operations in July 2016, is engaged in the study, research, exploration, management of precious and non-ferrous metal deposits, their extraction, processing and sale, as well as the application of new technologies in this area, improving the material and technical base and other work related to the development of this sphere.

In 2017-2020, AzerGold CJSC sold more than 173,000 ounces of gold and 290,000 ounces of silver.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Deputy Assistant Secretary at US State Dept. to visit Azerbaijan
Deputy Assistant Secretary at US State Dept. to visit Azerbaijan
Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Switzerland (PHOTO)
Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Switzerland (PHOTO)
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Italy in implementation of one of largest infrastructure projects in Europe – Southern Gas Corridor
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Italy in implementation of one of largest infrastructure projects in Europe – Southern Gas Corridor
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran ready to launch communication satellite Iran 10:55
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to buy pumps via tender Tenders 10:51
Volume of cargo transshipment from UK via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 10:50
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 24 Oil&Gas 10:48
Turkey ratifies agreement with Azerbaijan on land cargo transportation World 10:43
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC to start operations at Aghyokhush, Marah ore fields Economy 10:39
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 25 Finance 10:36
Uzbekneftegaz returns idle gas well of Uzbekistan to operation Oil&Gas 10:31
Threat of coronavirus does not affect price of gold in Azerbaijan Economy 10:31
Kazakhstan may suspend flights to Iran due to coronavirus outbreak Transport 10:30
Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Feb. 25 Finance 10:12
Oil steadies on bargain-hunting; virus fears cap gains Oil&Gas 10:12
Turkish ministry on amount of cargo transshipped by Dutch vessels via Turkish ports Turkey 09:57
Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee on strengthening sanitary-quarantine control on Iranian border Society 09:57
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times on Feb.24- Feb.25 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 25 Finance 09:51
El Al hikes cargo prices Israel 09:51
China aviation regulator says flights outside of Hubei to resume gradually Other News 09:43
Deputy Assistant Secretary at US State Dept. to visit Azerbaijan Politics 09:36
Georgian construction company Anagi increases volume of work Business 09:31
All 16 of Vietnam's coronavirus sufferers cured Other News 09:27
Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Switzerland (PHOTO) Politics 09:26
Iraqi nationals banned from traveling to Iran Politics 09:19
How much cargo Romanian ships transshipped via Turkish ports in January 2020? Turkey 09:15
Cargo transshipment volumes from Portugal via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 09:08
Volumes of cargo transshipment from Italy via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 09:03
Azerbaijan to greatly increase investments in alternative energy Oil&Gas 09:02
Azerbaijan's Central Bank put into operation jubilee, commemorative banknotes Economy 09:00
Trump's request for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus 'inadequate', Pelosi says US 08:48
Mexico's economy ministry hit by cyber attack Other News 08:25
Colombia congressional committee to investigate president after ex-senator's allegations Other News 07:42
Baroness Nicholson: I see great things in future of Azerbaijan-UK energy co-operation (Interview) Oil&Gas 07:00
Australia spy chief warns of 'unprecedented' foreign espionage threat Other News 06:25
One killed, dozens injured in Delhi clashes as Trump visits Other News 05:35
Greece's National Museum of Contemporary Art formally opens Europe 04:47
JPMorgan Chase plans to unveil climate initiatives at investor day Finance 03:57
Renault says reserves the right to seek damages depending on Ghosn probe Europe 03:12
Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S. Arab World 02:30
Boeing nominates Qualcomm's Mollenkopf to its board Transport 01:55
France's Sanofi to carve out active drug ingredients business Business 24 February 23:54
Middle East drilling forecasts for 2020 Oil&Gas 24 February 22:56
Azerbaijan expected to raise drilling both onshore, offshore Oil&Gas 24 February 22:36
Schlumberger improving efficiency of oil & gas operations in Saudi Arabia Oil&Gas 24 February 22:18
Car drives into German carnival parade, around 30 injured: police Europe 24 February 22:00
Temporary import of goods won’t be subject to VAT in Georgia Business 24 February 21:50
TAP to provide Italy with security against other gas exporters: Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 24 February 21:42
IFC plans to step up its work in Georgia, says regional manager Business 24 February 21:35
Iran continues to export non-oil goods to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 24 February 21:28
VISA: Azerbaijan - one of financial markets most open to innovation Finance 24 February 21:28
Customs Administration: Iranian trucks not allowed to enter Turkey Iran 24 February 20:57
Iran's ministry reveals recent data on people infected with coronavirus in country Iran 24 February 20:51
Iranian National Committee on Combating Coronavirus to hold meeting Iran 24 February 20:45
Bilasuvar border checkpoint active on Iranian-Azerbaijani border Iran 24 February 20:20
MP: Around ten people die daily in Iran's Qom city due to coronavirus Iran 24 February 20:16
Another platform installed as part of 13th phase of Iran-Qatar joint gas field Oil&Gas 24 February 20:10
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Italy in implementation of one of largest infrastructure projects in Europe – Southern Gas Corridor Politics 24 February 19:58
President Aliyev: Technological renewal of Azerbaijan is our priority Politics 24 February 19:32
President Aliyev: Our main task is to diversify trade relations between Azerbaijan and Italy Politics 24 February 19:27
President Aliyev: Cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan in field of military industry has begun Politics 24 February 19:25
President Aliyev: Italian companies should be in forefront in projects that are being implemented and will be implemented in Azerbaijan by state Politics 24 February 19:19
AzerGold CJSC greatly increases tax payments to Azerbaijani budget Economy 24 February 19:12
Kazakhstan holding procedures to supply gas to country's Akmola region Oil&Gas 24 February 19:11
Uzbekistan reveals its most water-consuming sector Finance 24 February 19:01
Kazakhstan aiming to establish new flights to Singapore Transport 24 February 18:48
TAP project is highly significant for Italy, for whole of EU: UK expert Oil&Gas 24 February 18:47
TRACECA to deepen cooperation with Georgia Transport 24 February 18:46
Value of Kazakhstan's co-op with WB over last 28 years revealed Business 24 February 18:45
Turkmenistan allocates large subsidies from state budget to entrepreneurs Business 24 February 18:43
Single online platform created for agro-entrepreneurs in Georgia Business 24 February 18:31
Azerbaijan improves system within compulsory liability insurance of vehicle owners Economy 24 February 18:31
Oil share drops in Kazakhstan's total export value Oil&Gas 24 February 18:26
Azerbaijan-Italy co-op getting stronger - political analyst Politics 24 February 18:23
Precious metals’ extraction in Azerbaijan grows Economy 24 February 18:21
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP talks sandwich panel exports in 2020 Business 24 February 18:13
Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand co-op in high tech ICT 24 February 18:06
Personnel appointments in Turkmen industry ministry Turkmenistan 24 February 18:02
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee talks application of eTIR procedure ICT 24 February 18:02
Sunflower sown area in Azerbaijan significantly grows Business 24 February 18:01
Deal activity down in US oil & gas industry Oil&Gas 24 February 17:43
Further development of insurance sector in Azerbaijan depends on Central Bank’s policy Economy 24 February 17:36
Turkmen bank introduces mobile e-wallet service ICT 24 February 17:29
Turkey suspends flights to Iran due to spread of coronavirus Turkey 24 February 17:17
People from Iran quarantined in Baku due to coronavirus suspicion Society 24 February 17:16
Georgia temporarily bans attracting additional labor from China Georgia 24 February 17:13
Energy storage can play role in balancing supply with demand on electric grid Oil&Gas 24 February 17:10
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to buy pipes Tenders 24 February 17:08
Azerbaijan Insurers Association: Life insurance has great potential for development Economy 24 February 17:05
WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan denies rumors of coronavirus Society 24 February 16:55
"Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Italy to go down in history as another foreign policy success" Politics 24 February 16:41
Regions leading by investments into Kazakhstan's fixed capital revealed Business 24 February 16:37
Azerbaijan continues efforts for int'l community to recognize Khojaly tragedy as act of genocide Politics 24 February 16:36
Nar supports ADA University students excelled in IT (PHOTO) ICT 24 February 16:34
Canadian oil, gas company ready to co-op with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 24 February 16:30
Turkish envoy in Azerbaijan talks measures taken on border amid coronavirus spread Society 24 February 16:27
Completion period of logistics center in Turkey’s Kars province revealed Turkey 24 February 16:26
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC shows rapid increase in mining of non-ferrous metals Business 24 February 16:24
Vienna to host meeting of Joint Commission on Iranian nuclear deal Nuclear Program 24 February 16:17
Georgian company Telavi Wine Cellar adds new production line Business 24 February 15:58
Iran's Mahan Air carries 4 flights to China despite coronavirus warnings Iran 24 February 15:54
Turkey's export of cement to Iran drops Turkey 24 February 15:39
All news