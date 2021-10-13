Telecom operators of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO)

Leading telecom operators of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will cooperate on TransCaspian Fiber Optic (TCFO) project. The parties signed two Memorandums during CIS GCCM 2021 conference, which was held in Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan: One of the documents was signed between Transtelecom JSC, AzerTelecom LLC and ElKat LLC, representing, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, respectively. The other one was between Transtelecom JSC, AzerTelecom LLC and Telegraph 42 Management Gmbh LLC, representing Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, respectively.

According to Mr. Fuad Allahverdiyev, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of AzerTelecom, the implementation of the TransCaspian Fiber Optic (TCFO) project opens up new opportunities for the development of cooperation not only between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, but also between the countries of Central Asia. “We believe that in light of the increase in Internet consumption all over the world, this large-scale digital project will contribute to the development of the telecommunications industry in the region, as well as the expansion of business between countries and companies,” Fuad Allahverdiyev stated.

“TransCaspian Fiber Optic is a huge digital infrastructure project. Today we see it as the only alternative to the existing terrestrial routes. I am sure that with our partners from AzerTelecom we will be able to reach a fundamentally new level of service provision, and ensure the long-awaited diversification of routes between Europe and Asia”, Galikhan Mukhamed-Rakhimov, TransCaspian Fiber Optic project head of Transtelecom JSC, noted.

It should be noted that TransCaspian Fiber Optic (TCFO) is a large-scale project to lay a fiber-optic cable line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. It is a strategically important project for all countries in the region, which will meet the transit needs between Europe and Asia. The laying of such a cable line will form the Digital Silk Way connecting Europe and Asia.

AzerTelecom LLC is a leading wholesale telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan. The company is a part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating across various industries and countries. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan with the global Internet network and provides various advanced services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunications sector.

Transtelecom JSC is one of the largest telecom operators in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company specializes in providing a wide range of telecommunication services, digitalization and system integration in the field of IT, communications, automation and energy.