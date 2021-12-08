Azerbaijan proposes new version of budget rule – minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to resume the process of using the budgetary rule, which was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said while discussing the proposed changes to the laws "On the budget system" and "On state debt" at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

“A new version of the budget rule has been proposed,” the minister said.

The minister stressed that the concepts contained in the law "On the budgetary system", as well as a number of issues raised by the MPs, including the Chamber of Accounts, were reconsidered. The document was clarified.

Sharifov added that according to the amendments to the law "On the budgetary system", amendments are proposed to the law "On the state debt".

“It mainly reflects the issues related to public debts and the guarantee fund for securing obligations,” the minister said.