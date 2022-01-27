Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for providing entire country with internet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is planned to be fully provided with internet by 2024, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov said at the event entitled "Priorities in digital development and transport in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

“Several Azerbaijani districts have been provided with broadband internet,” Rustamov said. “There are some Azerbaijani districts without internet. The work is also underway to provide these districts with the internet. Around 40,000 new users have been provided with internet in Azerbaijan over the past month.”

The deputy minister stressed that 150,000 households are planned to be provided with internet in Azerbaijan in 2022 while it is planned to provide the entire country with internet by 2024.

“All this work will be carried out within the public-private partnership,” the deputy minister added. “The digital transformation in Azerbaijan will be accelerated through the measures of connecting high-speed internet. This will strengthen cybersecurity, reduce the business and state expenses.”

The deputy minister said that the creation of modern innovations is one of the priorities of the "Azerbaijan 2030: national priorities" development strategy.

“Some problems were eliminated in the telecommunications sector over the past year and the opportunities for further development were created,” Rustamov said. “To date, a corresponding base has been created in Azerbaijan to regulate the activity of mobile communication operators working upon a license.”

“A structure regulating the activity of telecommunications companies was established in the ICT sector,” the deputy minister said. “Moreover, such a type of partnership as the state-citizen partnership is a priority direction of development. All the necessary conditions are being created for this.”

The deputy minister reminded that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on improving management in the field of digitalization, innovations, high technologies and communications in the country in 2021, which gave a great impetus to the comprehensive reforms in the corresponding spheres.

“Moreover, in his recent interview with local TV channels, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the construction and restoration work in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation and the importance of building infrastructure to create good living conditions for people,” Rustamov said.

“The work is also underway to develop the concepts of "smart" cities and villages,” the deputy minister said. “It is planned to develop cooperation with various universities and ICT centers in this sphere.”

-------

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev