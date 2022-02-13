Italian Foreign Ministry proposes to replace Russian gas with fuel from Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13
Trend:
Italy needs to reduce its dependence on Russian gas. In this regard, the authorities should pay attention to Algeria, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan as alternative suppliers, Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Manlio Di Stefano said in an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica, Trend reports.
"We must think about the medium and long term, about renewable energy sources, but we cannot ignore the short term and must work with the most reliable partners," he said.
Algeria could become such a partner, added Manlio Di Stefano. In addition, he recalled the importance of the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP) for diversifying energy sources, since Azerbaijani gas is supplied through it.
