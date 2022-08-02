AHK Azerbaijan to hold 1st Azerbaijani CultRural Festival 2022

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) invites you to take part in the 1st Azerbaijani CultRural Festival 2022 as a visitor from 11:00 to 19:00 on 06 August 2022 at Passage 1901!

AHK Azerbaijan in partnership with the Plovdiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is implementing this unique project as part of the "EU4Business: Connecting Companies" initiative, which aims to contribute to the development of bilateral and multilateral partnerships in the creative industries from the rural areas in the fields of handicrafts, design & fashion, visual & performing arts, by providing the SMEs with an opportunity to showcase their businesses to the EU and Azerbaijani counterparts and institutions.

In this framework, the creative Azerbaijani Small and Medium-sized Enterprises will have a chance to participate at the 1st Azerbaijani CultRural Festival in Baku.

By attending the festival, you can meet representatives of creative businesses from Bulgaria and Azerbaijan and see their products in the fields of handicrafts, design & fashion, visual, and performing arts.

Please register through the link by 02 August 2022: https://www.aserbaidschan.ahk.de/createindustry-bridging-culture-and-creativity-of-bulgaria-and-azerbaijan-1