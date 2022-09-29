Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss issues of activation co-op in field of SMEs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan and Pakistan discussed issues of activation cooperation in field of Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), wrote Chairman of the Management Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov on Twitter, Trend reports.

On the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Technology Forum, which was held on September 29, 2022 in Baku, Mammadov met with the delegation from the Ministry of IT and Telecom of Pakistan and business representatives.

"Pleased to witness and participate in strengthening of cooperation between entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Briefed today about SMBDA's support tools for startups and our related initiatives towards developing innovations at Azerbaijan-Pakistan Technology Forum," he wrote.

As a result of the meeting, an exchange of views took place on future possible partnership opportunities and SMBDA's planned activities to link SMEs from Azerbaijan and Pakistan.