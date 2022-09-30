AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom sign strategic partnership memorandum on Trans-Caspian project (PHOTO)

AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom, the leading telecommunications companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, signed a strategic partnership memorandum on the project of laying a fiber-optic cable line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea as part of the "Digital Bridge" international technological forum held in Astana.

The parties express confidence that the document will serve as an incentive for further cooperation in the field of digital infrastructure development of both countries, and contribute to the increase of new market opportunities in terms of accessibility and the transmission capacity of networks in the two countries.

The document envisages a strategic partnership between the two operators within the framework of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic cable project on the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan route. The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic cable project is part of the large-scale "Digital Silk Way" project, which provides for the formation of a digital telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia.

Representatives of telecommunication operators expressed their interest in the future development of bilateral business in the field of international telecommunication services, the possibilities of stimulating bilateral cooperation in the further development of the digital transformation and digital infrastructure in both countries.

“Cooperation between our companies within the framework of the digital infrastructure project —the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Project, which is part of the Digital Silk Way — will open up opportunities for us to enter new sales markets, expanding our transit capabilities. Also, with the help of this cooperation, we will be able to improve the reliability of providing telecommunications services to consumers in our countries,” said Sergey Nazarenko, Chief Operations Officer at AzerTelecom.

“Today, the most optimal formula for solving joint problems and interests for us is building direct relationships. Joint activities with AzerTelecom involve the exchange of information, best practices, experience and promotion of joint projects. All this, in turn, will contribute to the development of new market opportunities in terms of availability and increase in network bandwidth in both countries,” said Kuanishbek Yesekeyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom.

AzerTelecom, a part of NEQSOL Holding, is the leading communication operator of Azerbaijan connecting the country with the global Internet network.

Kazakhtelecom is the largest telecommunications company in Kazakhstan, with the status of a national telecommunications operator.