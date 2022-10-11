BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan provides great opportunities for foreign investors on its liberated territories, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said, Trend reports.

According to him, industrial parks located on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are an important mechanism for the implementation of the region's economic potential and its reintegration into the country's economy.

"Azerbaijan's historic victory marked the beginning of a new era in the development of both Azerbaijan and the region as a whole. At present, intensive mine clearance work is underway, infrastructure and communications are being reconstructed and re-created on the territories liberated from occupation, and economic and transport ties are being restored. Azerbaijan has already returned the first former internally displaced persons to their native lands, general plans for the cities destroyed during the occupation have been prepared and approved," Mammadov said.

He noted that Fuzuli International Airport has been put into commission, and Zangilan International Airport will be put into operation in the near future. Construction work on the restoration of settlements is carried out using the concept of 'smart' cities and villages.

"Karabakh has also announced the 'green' energy zone. Special attention is paid to the use of alternative energy, the concept of zero emissions, and all projects are implemented using modern technologies and environmental standards," Mammadov added.