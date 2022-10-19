Azerbaijan provides subsidies for livestock businesses in Karabakh - Agrarian Credit and Development Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Subsidies are provided for livestock businesses in Karabakh, Chairman of the Board of Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture Seymur Movlayev said at the panel session on the 'Business in Karabakh and investment opportunities' topic, Trend reports.

"Entrepreneurs from the state will be subsidies in the amount of 60 percent to create livestock business on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," he said.

According to him, the state will provide subsidies in the amount of 40 percent for the purchase of equipment for this sector.