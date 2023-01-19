Middle corridor is needed in globally complex environment - Chairperson of Limak Holdings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.19. Middle corridor is needed in a globally complex environment, Ebru Özdemir, Chairperson of Turkish Limak Holdings said speaking at the plenary meeting on “Eurasia’s Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway” held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“This corridor is faster, it is shorter, it is more climate-friendly and more than that, there is a big cooperation, friendship among the countries so that we can work together. If there is this high level of cooperation, it is easier for the private sector to work. I think the fundamentals are there. From the sustainability perspective, we need railroads. It is going to be faster and cheaper. The element needed in this corridor is the railroads. Infrastructure can be built in a really faster and a very effective way, in a very short time. With the government support and with the private sector deliverables, and the speed and effectiveness, I think this will be realized,” she said.

Özdemir noted that at one point this whole corridor will be operated and there should be a governing or an operational body, maybe like a company or so.

“The other important thing should be tax and customs. This system should become faster. The other thing would probably be currency. Maybe blockchain could be one way to manage this. This collaboration will be able to manage this corridor as fast as possible. We need this alternative route into this globally complex environment. This corridor means logistics centers, depos, a lot of private sector involvement. All the business will benefit as well,” she added.