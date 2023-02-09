Azerbaijan's deputy PM visiting Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev has visited the country’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

The purpose of the visit is to study and analyze on the spot, the work carried out in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in the field of melioration and irrigation, analysis and study of the state of water in reservoirs, the needs for drinking water and water for irrigation, achieving further improvement of drinking and irrigation water supply.

The priority tasks also include the analysis of natural, water resources, agriculture, the ecological potential of the republic, bringing the development of these important sectors in line with the modern requirements, and increasing their economic efficiency.

Specialists will inspect the reservoir and the Bananiyar canal, the Nehram reservoir, the Batabat plateau, the Heydar Aliyev reservoir, the Shahbuz city complex of treatment facilities, the Uzunoba reservoir, the complex of treatment facilities in Nakhchivan city, the Garachug canal, the Garachug-1 pontoon pumping station on the Araz reservoir, the Arpachay reservoir, and the right-bank channel of the Arpachay river.

During the visit, the delegation will also meet with officials of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, assess the current situation, and discuss the upcoming work.

The delegation includes the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov, Head of the State Agency for Water Resources under the Ministry of Emergency Situations Hikmat Mammadov, Deputy Head of the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan Rafig Verdiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC Zaur Mikayilov and other officials.