Azerbaijan announces growth dynamics of private sector share in GDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The share of the private sector in Azerbaijan's GDP increased by 2.8 times from 1995 to 2021, the Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said during the event on "Heydar Aliyev’s role in the formation of the competitive economy", Trend reports.

According to Abbasbayli, in order to implement a competitive economy in the future, a number of events are planned to be held within the strategy for 2022-2026.

"It’s planned to prepare a new draft law on public procurement and trade activities. Besides, in 2023-2025, new requirements for national standards will be prepared in order to integrate with global requirements," he noted.

The official further said that ensuring transparency in doing business is one of the priorities of the state service.

"We plan to create a new electronic competition portal, a quality portal, as well as expand the functionality of the public procurement portal," he added.

