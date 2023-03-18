Azerbaijan shares data on field measurements on liberated territories (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on March 17, 12:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Field measurements were carried out on a total area of 389,200 hectares as part of land surveying work on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports via the report of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2022.

As many as 144,000 hectares fell on the Kalbajar district, 79,900 hectares - Gubadli district, 70,900 ha - Zangilan district, 50,800 hectares - Jabrayil district and 43,600 hectares - Lachin district.

As part of the cadastral work, data were processed on 312,800 hectares of land, including 155,100 hectares in the Kalbajar district, 69,900 hectares in the Zangilan district, 62,600 hectares - Gubadli district, and 25,200 hectares - Jabrayil district, and a preliminary intermediate base of GIS (geographical information system) has been created. This work for Zangilan and Gubadli districts has been completed and included in the Information System of Electronic Land Cadastral Registration.

As part of the study of steppe soils, large-scale research work was carried out on an area of ​​283,600 hectares, and geo-botanical research - on an area of ​​309,000 hectares.

Research work was carried out in on a total area of ​​326.9 hectares of land subjected to degradation, of which 155.2 hectares fell on the Zangilan district, 98.4 hectares - Kalbajar district, and 73.3 hectares - Gubadli district. The data obtained within the research work on the Zangilan district were included in the Information System of Electronic Cadastral Land Registration, and work is underway to obtain data on the Gubadli district.

The report of the Cabinet of Ministers has been heard at the Azerbaijani Parliament.