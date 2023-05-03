Resolution on rules of operations with virtual assets aims to prevent money laundering in Azerbaijan - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The resolution on the "Rules of Operations with Virtual assets in the Republic of Azerbaijan" is aimed at preventing money laundering, Director General of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) Togrul Aliyev said during a press conference on changes in parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

According to him, this resolution is not related to the regulation of cryptocurrencies and/or digital currencies.

He pointed out that there are no players in Azerbaijan who conduct operations with virtual assets for today.

Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov signed a resolution on "Rules of operations with virtual assets in the Republic of Azerbaijan". According to articles 4.2.3 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On combating the legalization of property obtained by Criminal Means and the Financing of Terrorism" and 22.0.17 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan approved the "Rules of Operations with virtual assets in the Republic of Azerbaijan".