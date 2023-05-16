Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.18 per barrel on May 15, increasing by $0.14 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.40 per barrel, up by $0.03 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $49.95 per barrel, growing by $0.14 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.13 compared to the previous price and made up $75.44 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 16, 2023)