Lithuania seeks to boost bilateral trade with Azerbaijan - minister

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 22. Lithuania seeks to intensify bilateral trade with Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania Aušrinė Armonaitė said during the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Business Forum in Vilnius, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is an important trade partner for Lithuania in the South Caucasus region, and we are keen to further develop our bilateral ties. Our mutual trade is diverse, starting from food to plastics, heavy machinery, and animal products. Lithuania is eager to not only intensify bilateral trade but also stimulate mutual FDI flows," she said.

The minister noted that Lithuania sees potential for an increase in cooperation in a variety of sectors including information and communication technologies, e-government solutions, agritech, the food industry, tourism, renewables and manufacturing.

"One of the main goals we are pursuing is the diversification of our export markets. This could help us unite our economies and trade and pave the way to increase joint projects, and more impressive trade figures," Armonaitė added.