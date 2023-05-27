Azerbaijan to complete construction of several HPPs in Zangilan by end of 2023 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Currently, the construction of four hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) with a capacity of 42 MW, including small HHPs ("Shaifli", "Sarigishlag", "Zangilan" and "Jahangirbeyli") is underway in the territory of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Rustam Rajabov, Chief of Hydrotechnical Service at Azerenergy JSC (Azerenerji JSC), which is the largest electrical power producer of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Rajabov made the remark at a public hearing on the report "Environmental Impact Assessment".

According to Rajabov, the work is planned to be completed by the end of 2023.

To note, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku held on May 17 said that HPPs have already been restored in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh.

According to Soltanov, the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] are planned to be turned into a green energy zone.