Ukraine seeks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in post-war reconstruction - deputy minister (Exclusive)

LEIPZIG, Germany, May 27. Ukraine is eager to increase cooperation with Azerbaijan in post-war reconstruction activities, Serhiy Derkach, Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, told Trend on the sidelines of the International Transport Forum's Annual Summit.

He noted that, from this perspective, Ukraine has all types of communication with the Ministry of Transport of Azerbaijan.

"Recently, we have been cooperating on issues regarding transit permits. We have already received a quick response from our Azerbaijani colleagues in terms of giving these permits to Ukraine," he said.

The deputy minister added that Ukraine will be happy if these transit restrictions would be pulled down completely, at least while the war is still underway, and, overall, will be glad to improve any sort of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

On May 24-26, 2023, Leipzig, Germany hosted the ITF Summit on Transport Enabling Sustainable Economies, under the presidency of the UK. Attendees have discussed and exchange ideas on how transport can facilitate economic growth while promoting environmental and social sustainability.