Azerbaijan turns protection of critical information infrastructure into state priority - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Protection of critical information infrastructure has become a state priority in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Azerbaijani Cybersecurity Organizations Elvin Balajanov said at the 2nd National Cybersecurity Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Telecom service providers must take proper security measures, apply protocols and technologies to reduce risks, and ensure the protection of critical information infrastructure. These are measures aimed at improving the security and reliability of the country's information systems," he said.

According to him, effective protection of critical information infrastructure requires cooperation between government agencies, the private sector, and the public.

"Azerbaijan is committed to developing and improving its cyber defense capabilities, including the training of cybersecurity specialists and the development of modern technological solutions," Balajanov noted.

These efforts will help strengthen the protection of the country's information infrastructure and ensure its stability, as well as security in the field of cyberspace, he added.

The main objective of the forum is to facilitate collaborative discussions among partners who can contribute to the development of the national cybersecurity ecosystem.

The forum is annual and held every year. Within the framework of the forum, it's planned to conduct speeches and discussions in panels called 'National cyber security ecosystem', 'Critical information infrastructure security issues', 'Cyber security solutions and startups', and 'Education and human resources in the field of cyber security'.

Within the framework of the forum, it is also planned to organize panel discussions called 'Cybersecurity: in the Context of the Organizations of the Turkish States' to present the work done in the member countries of the Organization of the Turkish States, as well as carry out discussions in the direction of future cooperation.

Foreign experts are planned to be involved in discussions in relevant panels at the forum.