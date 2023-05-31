bp's EVP of Production and Operations to observe new ACE platform construction site

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Gordon Birrell, bp's EVP of Production and Operations, is currently in Baku for a three-day visit, coinciding with the prestigious Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

As part of his visit agenda, Gordon has scheduled meetings with Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, and SOCAR CEO Rovshan Najaf. The discussions will revolve around bp's global and regional business priorities, recent developments, and the progress of bp-operated projects in Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye (AGT). Additionally, the meetings will explore the ways in which bp can support Azerbaijan's efforts in transitioning towards sustainable energy.

During his stay, Birrell will also engage with bp's regional leadership in AGT and visit the construction site at BibiHeybat. This visit will provide an opportunity to witness the preparations for the sail away of the completed topsides unit for the new ACE platform, destined for its permanent location at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in the Caspian Sea.