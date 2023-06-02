Azerbaijan to allocate additional funds to program on bringing people back to its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The goal is to finance additional measures under the 'Big Return' program to the liberated territories from Armenian occupation [after second Karabakh War] and to strengthen the defense capability, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a joint meeting of the committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, and on labor and social policy during the discussion of amendments to the law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023".

The minister said that it provides for the repayment of obligations under international aid programs and international treaties, the application of a new approach to public debt management and the implementation of a number of other necessary public expenditures.

Amendments to the law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" are being discussed at a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship and on labor and social policy.

The revenues of the revised state budget for 2023 are projected at 33.7 billion manat ($19.8 billion), which is three million manat or $1.7 billion (9.8 percent) more than the approved figure.