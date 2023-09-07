Agreement with Azerbaijan on gas supply to reduce reliance on single energy source - Hungarian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Agreement with Azerbaijan on gas supply to reduce reliance on a single energy source, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said, Trend reports.

"Hungary has been actively diversifying its gas sources, with agreements in place with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Qatar, aiming to reduce reliance on a single source. Despite the EU's lack of financial support, Hungary collaborates closely with Southeast European countries to expand gas infrastructure capacity," he said.

Earlier, Szijjártó said that Hungary's friendship with Azerbaijan is not dependent on economic activity only. At the same time, he noted that, this year, the physical flow of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Hungary has kicked off.

Meanwhile, MVM CEEnergy, the largest Hungarian wholesale trader of natural gas, and SOCAR, the state oil company of Azerbaijan, signed a contract for the sale of 100 million cubic meters of gas, deliveries of which will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. SOCAR has already started pumping the first 50 million cubic meters of gas into Hungarian storage facilities.