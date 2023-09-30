Baku airport welcomed the first flight of the Greek airline Aegean Airlines (PHOTO)

Starting September 30, Aegean Airlines began operating regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport from Athens.

The aircraft of the Greek air carrier was traditionally welcomed by water cannon salute.

“Heydar Aliyev International Airport strives to provide high-quality service and comfortable conditions for all travelers, and attracting more airlines is an important part of our development strategy. We are confident that cooperation with the Greek air carrier will be successful and promising for our passengers,” said Mr. Teymur Hasanov, director of the airport.

Flights between Athens and Baku will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Operating these flights at night allows passengers to choose more convenient time slots from the airline's wide route network.

Note that Aegean Airlines offers passengers flights to more than 80 destinations, including Cyprus, the Balkans and Western European countries, as well as Crete, Santorini, Mykonos and other famous Greek islands.

To view the detailed schedule and book air tickets, please visit the airline’s official website www.aegeanair.com, as well as at the airline’s sales offices.