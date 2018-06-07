Lavrov: Russia to help in Karabakh conflict settlement (UPDATE)

7 June 2018 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:53)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russia will assist the sides of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in its settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said June 7 at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow.

“Russia, both in the context of our bilateral relations with Yerevan and Baku, and as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, together with the US and French counterparts, will continue to assist the parties in finding mutually acceptable solutions,” Lavrov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkish Presidential Administration: TANAP further unites Turkey, Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:27
Management changes at Azerbaijan's Ateshgah Life
Economy news 15:25
Ilham Aliyev voices hope Karabakh conflict can find solution through talks
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:08
Winners of “Made in Azerbaijan-3” study experience of Turkish technoparks (PHOTO)
Society 15:05
Lavrov exposes another Armenian lie
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:15
Azerbaijan's defense minister to attend NATO meeting
Politics 14:13
Hajiyev: Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh under captivity of mafia structure
Politics 14:00
Lavrov: Russia to help in Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:53
President Aliyev: Armenians realized that criminal junta regime led them for 20 years
Politics 13:47
Companies from 15 countries to join transport exhibition in Baku
Economy news 13:26
SOCAR expects higher oil refining at Baku Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 12:53
Next startup tour by Azercell to be held in Guba
ICT 12:17
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:53
PASHA Kapital tops Azerbaijani brokers ranking
Economy news 11:42
Azerbaijan’s defense products to be demonstrated in France
Politics 11:39
US Santa Monica proclaims May 28 as ‘Azerbaijan National Day’
Politics 11:35
OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
Azerbaijan seeks to up production of persimmons by 50%
Economy news 10:17