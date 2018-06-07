Lavrov: Russia to help in Karabakh conflict settlement (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:53)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russia will assist the sides of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in its settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said June 7 at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow.

“Russia, both in the context of our bilateral relations with Yerevan and Baku, and as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, together with the US and French counterparts, will continue to assist the parties in finding mutually acceptable solutions,” Lavrov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

