Armenia violates ceasefire along state border with Azerbaijan

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 November 2020 08:15 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Units of Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army located at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using mortars and small arms, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Nov. 6.

Starting from the night of November 5 to November 6 until 05:00 (GMT+4) in the morning, the positions of Azerbaijani military units located in Tovuz, Gadabay, and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan were intermittently fired by Armenian Armed Forces from the direction of Berd, Chambarak, and Vardenis regions of Armenia.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

