Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in one of OSCE MG co-chair countries

6 April 2019 08:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The next meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in the capital of one of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

She noted that negotiations on the meeting time are currently underway.

The press secretary noted that in a joint statement adopted at the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Vienna on March 29, it was noted that the sides agreed on a meeting of FMs in the near future.

"In this regard, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during his visit to Brussels made a statement that an agreement was reached on the upcoming ministerial meeting and such a meeting will be held in the near future in the capital of one of the co-chair countries. As for the specific time of the meeting, it will be announced after reaching an agreement between Baku and Yerevan," she said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:45
State Committee for City Building and Architecture talks on Baku White City project (Exclusive)
Economy 09:25
IFC submits proposals for creating private-public dialogue support mechanism in Azerbaijan
Economy 09:23
Launch of passenger traffic on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will give new impetus to development of tourism
Economy 09:00
US ambassador: Azerbaijan is important, reliable NATO partner
Politics 5 April 20:46
Date of completing development of Baku general plan announced (Exclusive)
Economy 5 April 18:11
Latest
Russian company delivers first batch of equipment to Uzbek metallurgical plant
Economy 09:59
Turkmenistan, Bulgaria discuss prospects for trade and economic cooperation
Economy 09:57
WB reveals forecast for Kazakhstan’s GDP growth
Economy 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:45
Emergency Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss establishment of early warning system
Central Asia 09:40
U.S. Embassy Announces GIPA Master’s in Journalism Program
US 09:38
State Committee for City Building and Architecture talks on Baku White City project (Exclusive)
Economy 09:25
IFC submits proposals for creating private-public dialogue support mechanism in Azerbaijan
Economy 09:23
Belarus, Turkmenistan adopt program of co-op between foreign ministries
Turkmenistan 09:22