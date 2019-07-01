Azerbaijan very tolerant country – Vietnam rep

1 July 2019 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Azerbaijan greatly contributes to the protection of world culture, Vice-Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations Tran Nghia Hoa told Trend at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

He noted that the event was organized at a high level.

“Azerbaijan is a very tolerant country, and representatives of different nations and cultures live here,” he said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan is a very active country with ancient culture and history.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are to be considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

The budget execution report for 2018-2019 has been put on the agenda of the session, and discussions will be held on proposals related to the budget of the World Heritage Fund for 2020-2021. Hearings of deliberative bodies are also scheduled alongside the process of nominating files for inclusion in the World Heritage List and a discussion on the conservation of listed monuments.

