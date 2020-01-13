CEC: Azerbaijan has created all conditions for candidates to meet voters

13 January 2020 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

All the necessary conditions have been created for candidates to meet voters during the pre-election campaign for parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters, Trend reports.

The CEC chairman noted that places have been allocated in all constituencies for candidates to meet their voters and these places meet all the necessary requirements.

"The Central Election Commission has checked these facilities. Outdoor and indoor premises have been allocated in accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Code. These places are officially announced in print. Candidates can meet with their voters in designated places in an informal atmosphere," Panahov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's CEC discloses number of observers in upcoming parliamentary elections
Politics 13:42
Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election
Politics 12 January 15:41
Azerbaijan's CEC cancels decision of district electoral commission of Sumgayit
Politics 12 January 15:03
Azerbaijani CEC terminates powers of party representative involved in parliamentary elections
Politics 12 January 15:02
Azerbaijani CEC reviews video footage related to municipal elections
Politics 12 January 12:02
Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election
Politics 12 January 11:52
Latest
Kazakhstan - Iran flight implemented for first time since Ukranian plane crash
Transport 14:29
Iran warns UK not to intervene in its internal affairs
Iran 14:29
Turkmenistan preparing e-commerce rules to be used in country
ICT 14:26
China grants patent for Uzbek scientists’ technology of modifying cotton
Business 14:13
EBRD, IRENA to work on rapid growth of renewable energy
Oil&Gas 14:07
Turkmenistan's state concern opens tender to buy equipment, communication facilities
Tenders 13:51
Energy minister: New stage in renewables’ development to begin in 2020 in Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)
Oil&Gas 13:49
Azerbaijan's CEC discloses number of observers in upcoming parliamentary elections
Politics 13:42
Area of Iran’s fields under wheat disclosed
Business 13:38