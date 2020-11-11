Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of occupied territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its territories, previously held under occupation by Armenia, Trend reports citing the Pakistani embassy in Azerbaijan.

"Pakistan has always supported the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of international law and the UN Security Council’s resolutions,” the statement said. “Pakistan welcomes the agreement on the cessation of hostilities by the parties. The trilateral agreement creates a new opportunity for restoring peace in the South Caucasus. We congratulate the Azerbaijani government and the fraternal Azerbaijani people on the liberation of the territories."

The Azerbaijani president, the Armenian prime minister and the Russian president signed a trilateral declaration on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region on November 10, 2020.

In accordance with the declaration, the complete ceasefire and cessation of all military operations have been announced in the zone of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from 00:00 (GMT+3) November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijan and Armenia stop at their current positions. In accordance with the agreement, the Kalbajar district will be returned to Azerbaijan till November 15, Aghdam district - till November 20, Lachin district - till December 1, 2020.