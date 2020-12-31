Many of Armenian armed units that still remain in some of liberated lands neutralized - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.31

Trend

The Armenian armed units that still remain in some of the liberated lands are not subordinated to the Armenian political leadership, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Trend reports.

“Next year will be a year of great construction for us. Preliminary instructions have been allocated. At the same time, Armenian armed forces occasionally violate the ceasefire and, unfortunately, we have had more martyrs since the war ended. I can say that according to the information we have, the Armenian armed units that still remain in some of the liberated lands are not subordinated to the Armenian political leadership. Many of them have been neutralized and many others have been arrested. They cannot be considered prisoners of war – they are terrorists. They were given a chance. In particular, Russian peacekeepers joined the operation and they were allowed the opportunity to leave the area. Those who complied with this proposal came out and were handed over to the Armenian side, but some of them still remain and commit acts of terror against us. Nevertheless, on the whole, the ceasefire is observed, and I think that this is a positive aspect of the statement signed in the early hours of 10 November,” the head of state said.