Azerbaijan restoring territories in Tartar district destroyed by Armenia

Streets and avenues of Azerbaijan’s Tartar city, which during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war was shelled by the Armenians using heavy artillery, are being restored. As part of the work, the damage caused by the occupiers is being liquidated.

The film crew of Trend News Agency’s Karabakh Bureau was watching the process. The restoration work is primarily carried out on the streets named in honor of martyrs.

As part of the work, the destroyed walls of private houses of city residents are being rebuilt, asphalt is being laid on the roads. The work on two streets is under completion.

Over 16,000 shells were fired at Tartar city during the 44-day war, the city was mainly subjected to artillery fire.

Besides the central part of the city, over 40 settlements of the Tartar district were also shelled. Some 21 Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems with a prohibited warhead were fired on the territory of the district, the damage was caused to 4,000 facilities, 2,000 private houses, as well as school buildings.