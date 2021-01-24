Body of Azerbaijani citizen killed on Turkish ship to be sent to his homeland soon - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

The body of 45-year-old Azerbaijani citizen Farman Ismayilov, who died as a result of a pirate attack on a Turkish ship, is now being delivered to the Port of Port-Gentil in Gabon, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva was answering a question about the delivery of the body of the Azerbaijani citizen to his homeland, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The appropriate measures will be taken to deliver the body of the deceased to his homeland on the basis of mutual coordination with the Turkish side," the spokesperson added. "So, the body of Ismayilov will be sent to the capital of Gabon – Libreville through the Turkish embassy in Gabon, after which it is planned to send it to Azerbaijan via Turkey on January 26 via Turkish Airlines flight."