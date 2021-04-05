Japan ready to support work in Azerbaijani liberated lands - Ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Japan is ready to support restoration work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 5 referring to the Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada, who took part in the opening ceremony of a kindergarten in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

The ambassador said that artesian wells were drilled in Azerbaijan’s Hindiristan and Chullu villages within the grant assistance program being implemented by the Japanese government.

“As a result of the implementation of this project, there is no need for residents of both villages to go to neighboring villages to get water or buy it at a high price, which made me very happy, the ambassador said. “I hope that the inhabitants of these villages will carefully use the new artesian wells for them to serve the population for a long time.”