Baku hosts expanded meeting of Azerbaijani, Lithuanian delegations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

Trend:

A bilateral meeting with the participation of delegations, led by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Lithuania is being held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in its Twitter page, Trend reports on Apr.30.

Earlier, meeting was held between the ministry's head Jeyhun Bayramov and his Lithuanian coounterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis.

A delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Landsbergis is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.