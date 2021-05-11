Russia highly appreciates work of trilateral group of deputy prime ministers of three countries - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

Russia highly appreciates the work of the trilateral group of deputy prime ministers of the three countries, which are working very productively, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a joint press conference with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"We have every reason to believe that in the near future we will receive the results of this work," Lavrov said.