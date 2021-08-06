Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO)

Politics 6 August 2021 13:01 (UTC+04:00)
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and his Iraqi counterpart Arkan Al-Shaibani signed a protocol within the second meeting of the joint commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq, Trend reports on Aug.6.

According to Nabiyev, the provisions of the protocol on economic cooperation will be discussed annually. Besides, the parties will report on the work done.

Al-Shaibani expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani minister.

He also expressed confidence that this interaction will further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The joint commission was established in accordance with the ‘Agreement between Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation’ signed on November 10, 2010. The first meeting of the commission was held on December 4, 2013 in Baku.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev

Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan to consider alternative oil export routes in face of carbon tax
Kazakhstan to consider alternative oil export routes in face of carbon tax
Czech Republic eyes to support improvement of Georgian air transport infrastructure
Czech Republic eyes to support improvement of Georgian air transport infrastructure
France's top court approves wider use of health pass to fight coronavirus
France's top court approves wider use of health pass to fight coronavirus
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iraq to be able to use transport potential of Zangezur corridor - official Politics 13:06
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 6 Georgia 13:04
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender related to transportation Tenders 13:03
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 13:01
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan consider entering new markets through S.Caucasus Transport 13:00
Kazakh Energy Ministry talks priority - increasing local workforce in oil, gas projects Oil&Gas 12:44
India for speeding up connectivity projects with Asean Other News 12:25
Kazakhstan to consider alternative oil export routes in face of carbon tax Oil&Gas 12:06
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Iraq up since early 2021 Politics 11:51
Azerbaijan, Iraq reaching new level of trade-economic cooperation Politics 11:27
Azerbaijan Army comes under fire from Armenian Armed Forces Society 11:17
Azerbaijan, Iraq have potential for greater development of economic ties - minister (PHOTO) Politics 11:07
Iranian Parliament Speaker Qalibaf meets Turkish, Serbian counterparts Politics 10:53
Volume of individuals' dollar deposits in Azerbaijani banks continues to lower Finance 10:52
Azerbaijani gymnast performs exercise with ribbon at Tokyo Olympics Society 10:51
Azerbaijani Health Insurance Agency inks contract for Adobe software purchase Finance 10:51
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office comments on Mine Action Agency employee's being hit by mine Politics 10:10
Czech Republic eyes to support improvement of Georgian air transport infrastructure Transport 10:05
Azerbaijan's 7M2021 import of steel from Turkey rises Turkey 10:05
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for medical products purchase Tenders 10:03
Azerbaijani Defense Minister inspects training range under construction in Kalbajar region (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:52
Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency employee hit by mine in Aghdam Politics 09:40
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 09:34
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via domestic ports from Turkmenistan Turkey 09:23
Oil demand likely to increase over next decade - expert Oil&Gas 09:19
Oil prices likely to soar, but some factors to restrain trend eventually - expert Oil&Gas 09:18
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Iran transported via Turkish ports Turkey 09:17
Half of new vehicles sold in U.S. by 2030 to be electric Transport 08:54
China's central bank conducts 1.55 billion U.S. dollars of reverse repos Finance 08:27
Renewable energy will not necessarily have positive economic impact - Brenda Shaffer (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:00
Azerbaijani gymnast presents exercise with hoop at Tokyo Olympics Society 07:54
Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data Kazakhstan 07:25
Georgia’s import of chemical products from Turkey down Georgia 07:11
France's top court approves wider use of health pass to fight coronavirus Europe 06:47
E-payment in Saudi Arabia grows 75 pct in 2020 amid COVID-19 Finance 06:11
Zohra Agamirova presents exercise with ball as part of Tokyo 2020 Society 06:08
Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova joins 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 05:40
Rhythmic gymnastics competition kicks off at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Society 05:20
Global COVID-19 cases reported to WHO top 200 mln World 04:42
Amazon introduces exclusive offers for Prime Student service ICT 03:54
Indian gov't says 75 pct of stolen heritage returned during last seven years Other News 03:02
Malta to lift more COVID-19 restrictions Other News 02:17
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 6.85 mln: Africa CDC Other News 01:24
Egypt says carries out 5 petrochemical, refining projects worth 14 bln USD Oil&Gas 00:39
FAO supports agricultural value chain development in Azerbaijan Business 00:01
India's Panacea Biotec to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine Other News 5 August 23:14
Turkey reports 24,297 COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths Turkey 5 August 22:31
Regional security must be provided by regional states - Raisi Politics 5 August 21:46
Uzbekistan's ambassador appointed to Japan Uzbekistan 5 August 21:36
Uzbekistan to receive second component of Sputnik V vaccine Uzbekistan 5 August 21:31
Georgia shares data on export of vegetables in 1H2021 Business 5 August 21:28
US continues to co-op with Turkmenistan through USAID Business 5 August 21:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 5 Society 5 August 21:09
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Bulgaria transported via Turkish ports Turkey 5 August 20:58
Opening of customs checkpoints on Azerbaijani-Russian border to increase import-export potential of both countries (PHOTO) Transport 5 August 20:57
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Romania transported via Turkish ports Turkey 5 August 20:54
Azerbaijan confirms 1,196 more COVID-19 cases, 219 recoveries Society 5 August 20:53
Azerbaijani firefighters protecting power plants in Turkey from fire spread (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 5 August 19:48
NASA releases satellite images of wildfires in Turkey (PHOTO) Turkey 5 August 19:47
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Zonguldak port in 1H2021 Turkey 5 August 19:26
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Saudi Arabia transported via Turkish ports Turkey 5 August 19:26
Azerbaijan, Iraq developing co-op in ICT field Economy 5 August 19:17
Azerbaijani commission on "Convention for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict" holds first meeting (PHOTO) Politics 5 August 19:03
UK’s import of Azerbaijani products up Business 5 August 18:53
Assets of commercial banks in Georgia increase Finance 5 August 18:33
Azerbaijani president holds phone talks with French counterpart Politics 5 August 18:28
Georgia and Poland have potential for development of bilateral trade Business 5 August 18:05
Uzbekistan, Iran eye increasing bilateral co-op between parliamentary committees Uzbekistan 5 August 18:01
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Georgia transported via Turkish ports Turkey 5 August 17:59
First freight train departs from China’s Wuhan to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Transport 5 August 17:57
Recovery of oil prices supporting Kazakhstan’s economic growth - Fitch Business 5 August 17:55
Georgia hopes to export record amount of peaches and apples Business 5 August 17:51
SCO Justice Ministers to Meet Online Business 5 August 17:44
USAID launches industry-led skills development program in Georgia Business 5 August 17:31
Georgia continues to meet criteria for visa liberalization - European Commission Georgia 5 August 17:30
Iran holds inauguration ceremony for new president Politics 5 August 17:30
Great Britain to add Georgia to "list of red countries" due to COVID-19 Transport 5 August 17:29
Uzbekistan’s Enter Engineering to reconstruct memorial complex in Samarkand region Uzbekistan 5 August 17:11
Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 4 Uzbekistan 5 August 17:08
Talks held between Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan and Trend News Agency Society 5 August 17:07
Business loans continue to lead in Azerbaijani banks' client portfolio in 1H2021 Finance 5 August 16:28
State Concern in Turkmenistan opens tender on plant construction Tenders 5 August 16:19
Dynamics of consumer price inflation in Georgia influenced by several factors - National Bank Finance 5 August 16:18
Signify VP talks innovations, pilot projects, energy consumption ICT 5 August 16:13
S Jaishankar To Attend Swearing-In Ceremony Of Newly-Elected Iranian President Other News 5 August 15:46
Go First To Start Flights Connecting Doha With 3 Indian Cities From Tomorrow Other News 5 August 15:44
Code Of Conduct On South China Sea Should Be Consistent With UN Convention: Centre Other News 5 August 15:40
Azerbaijan records drop in banking sector's profit for 1H2021 Finance 5 August 15:30
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Cesme port in 1H2021 Turkey 5 August 15:23
Uzbekistan interested in enhancing co-op with Finland in ‘green' technology field Uzbekistan 5 August 15:19
SOCAR's affiliate in Ukraine inks contracts to supply printing consumables Oil&Gas 5 August 15:14
Volume of securities transactions at Azerbaijan’s Baku Stock Exchange soars Finance 5 August 15:13
Saudi airline carries out first flight to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Transport 5 August 15:12
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy liquefied natural gas Tenders 5 August 15:12
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 5 August 15:11
Iran sees increase in tea production Business 5 August 15:10
Georgia sees increase in fuel prices Oil&Gas 5 August 14:59
India, Russia Begin Joint Military Training Exercise INDRA 2021 Other News 5 August 14:56
Azerbaijan sees increase in non-cash payments, amount of payment cards in use Finance 5 August 14:31
Necessary measures being taken to ensure safety of Indian nationals in Afghanistan, says MEA Other News 5 August 14:30
All news