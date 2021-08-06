Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and his Iraqi counterpart Arkan Al-Shaibani signed a protocol within the second meeting of the joint commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq, Trend reports on Aug.6.

According to Nabiyev, the provisions of the protocol on economic cooperation will be discussed annually. Besides, the parties will report on the work done.

Al-Shaibani expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani minister.

He also expressed confidence that this interaction will further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The joint commission was established in accordance with the ‘Agreement between Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation’ signed on November 10, 2010. The first meeting of the commission was held on December 4, 2013 in Baku.

