Azerbaijan Army's positions fired at by Armenia again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11

Trend:

On August 11, at 01:05 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.