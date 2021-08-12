Azerbaijan to set up Karabakh Main Regional Architecture, Urban Planning Office
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.12
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on issues of urban development in the liberated territories on Aug.12, Trend reports.
According to the document, the Karabakh Main Regional Office of Architecture and Urban Planning will be created under the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan.
